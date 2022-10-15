INDIA

India ranked 107 out of 121 countries in Global Hunger Index

NewsWire
0
0

In the 2022 Global Hunger Index, India ranks 107th out of the 121 countries with sufficient data to calculate 2022 GHI scores.

With a score of 29.1, India has a level of hunger that is serious.

At 19.3 per cent, according to the latest data, India has the highest child wasting rate of all countries covered in the GHI.

This rate is higher than it was in 19981999, when it was 17.1 per cent.

Nepal is ranked higher at 81, Bangladesh at 84 and even Pakistan at 99.

India is ranked below African countries like Sudan, Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Rwanda.

Since 2000, India has made substantial progress, but there are still areas of concern, particularly regarding child nutrition.

India’s GHI score has decreased from a 2000 GHI score of 38.8 points, considered alarming, to a 2022 GHI score of 29.1, considered serious.

India’s proportion of undernourished in the population is considered to be at a medium level, and its under-five child mortality rate is considered low.

While child stunting has seen a significant decrease — from 54.2 per cent in 19981999 to 35.5 per cent in 20192021 — it is still considered very high.

20221015-121003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Opposition suffering from Yogi phobia: UP BJP

    IPL 2022: Core players will do work of making new guys...

    BJP concerned about 40 Jat dominated LS seats

    Federation Cup Athletics: Assam sprinter Amlan Borgohain breaks 200m National record