India ranks number three in global music listner’s list

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANSlife) Indians love their music, in case you need proof music streaming app, Spotify Lite, reveals that listeners in India are at the number three spot across all 37 global markets where the app is available.

Spotify Lite, is a small, fast, and simplified version of the Spotify app, built from the ground up based on user feedback from around the world. It has allowed millions of listeners in areas with limited bandwidth and phone storage to enjoy audio wherever they are.

The app revealed, “Since July 2019, we found that our listeners in India are at #3 (based on the amount of music they have listened to using Lite) across all 37 markets where the app is available. In fact, listeners upto 29 years of age account for over 75 percent of streaming on Lite in the country. Other markets in the top 5 include Brazil (at #1), Mexico, Indonesia, and Argentina, respectively.”

Even though some Lite users are on opposite sides of the world, they share some interesting listening patterns. For one, Mondays and Sundays are the top days for streaming, and lunch is the most common time to tune in.

In India, it’s the local content which has been a favourite for the app’s users.

The top tracks India is streaming include:

“Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (From “Kabir Singh”)” – Arijit Singh, Mithoon

“Ghungroo (From “War”)” – Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao

“Illegal Weapon 2.0” – Garry Sandhu, Jasmine Sandlas

“Senorita” – Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

“Tum Hi Aana (From “Marjaavaan”)” – Jubin Nautiyal, Payal Dev

The top podcasts that Lite users are streaming include:

Purijagannadh

The Ranveer Show

Bhaskar Bose

Weekly Motivation by Ben Lionel Scott

Schumy Vanna Kaviyangal odcast

Globally, the top tracks Lite users are tuning into Camila Cabello’s and Shawn Mendes’s ‘Senorita and ‘China’ by Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, J. Balvin, KAROL G., Ozuna

Although the app was already small-only 10 MB when it came out of beta in 2019-it’s been further reduced a by an additional 15 percent. This saves even more space on listeners’ phones while offering more than 60 million tracks, regardless of network connectivity, data plan, and whether or not they have the latest phone.

