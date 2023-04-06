BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

India records 1.4 times more sales of Galaxy S23 series than predecessor: Samsung

NewsWire
0
0

India recorded a 1.4 times more sales of the newly-launched Samsung Galaxy S23 series compared to its predecessor S22 series last year, the company said on Thursday.

Galaxy S23 Ultra was the top-selling model globally, including in India.

According to the industry, the strong performance of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the innovative camera performance of 200 million pixels have succeeded in capturing consumers’ hearts.

South Korea recently surpassed 1 million units in sales, offering a variety of local promotion benefits to customers.

“Samsung Electronics’ ‘Galaxy S23 series is cruising’ in major countries around the world, setting a new sales record that surpasses its predecessor, thanks to its overwhelming performance and camera function,” the company said in a statement.

Samsung earlier announced the Galaxy S23 Series, which kicked off its global sales on February 17, recorded higher sales worldwide than the previous Galaxy S22 series during the same period.

So far, Samsung Electronics has released the Galaxy S23 series in about 130 countries, including Korea, the United States, Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America and India.

With the launch in Japan on April 20, the global launch of the Galaxy S23 series will be completed this month with some countries in the Middle East and Africa, said the company.

Dr T.M. Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said last month that premium smartphone market in India is set to grow despite the economic slowdown.

Samsung had notched over 140,000 pre-bookings for its premium Galaxy S23 series in just 24 hours in India, twice the number of pre-bookings it received for Galaxy S22 series last year.

“It is being very well received by Indian customers, especially the Galaxy S23 Ultra in green,” Roh told IANS during his India visit.

20230406-121403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid surge casts shadow on mango business in UP

    Razorpay makes 650 employees rich with Rs 578 cr ESOP buyback...

    In last budget before Lok Sabha polls, Modi govt unveils tax...

    Mumbai: India Inc. smiles, honchos hail Sitharaman’s budget