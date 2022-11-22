BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

India records 13-month high in mobile, fixed broadband download speed

NewsWire
0
6

India recorded a 13-month high in mobile and fixed broadband download speed in the month of October, a report said on Tuesday.

The country recorded the highest median mobile download speed (from 13.87 Mbps in September to 16.50 Mbps) taking the country to 113th spot, from 118th spot in September, on the global ranking of median mobile download speeds.

The fixed broadband median download speed for India also hit a 13-month high of 48.78 Mbps from 48.59 Mbps, according to the data from Ookla, the global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights.

According to the October Speedtest Global Index, Macau registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 15 spots globally with the UAE at the top spot for overall global median mobile speeds.

For overall global fixed median speeds, Montenegro registered the highest increase in rank, gaining 11 spots with Singapore at rank 1 in overall global fixed median speeds.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio recorded almost 600 Mbps median download speed on its 5G network in Delhi while India’s overall 5G speed hit 500 Mbps as the country rolled out 5G services in October.

According to Ookla’s ‘Speedtest Intelligence’ report, telecom operators have been testing their networks and they witnessed a wide range of 5G download speeds — from low double-digit (16.27 Mbps) to 809.94 Mbps.

20221122-150004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Communication Minister Vaishnaw tests 5G successfully at IIT Madras

    With rooms, restaurants empty, hoteliers hope guests will check-in from Sept

    Industry bodies urge RBI to extend card tokenisation deadline

    SEBI penalises OPG Securities, Directors in NSE co-location case