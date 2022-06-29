India reported 14,506 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, which is a substantial increase over the previous day’s count of 11,793, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Wednesday.

In the same period, the country has reported 30 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,077.

The active caseload of the country has also surged to 99,602 accounting for 0.23 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 11,574 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,28,08,666. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.56 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has also surged to 3.35 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.30 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,33,659 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 86.19 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 197.46 crore, achieved via 2,56,78,429 sessions.

Over 3.65 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20220629-105010