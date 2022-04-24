HEALTHINDIA

India records 2,593 new Covid cases, 44 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

In the last 24 hours, India reported 2,593 new Covid-19 cases, which is a marginal increase over the 2,527 infections registered the previous day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Sunday.

Also in the same period, an additional 44 Covid fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,22,193.

The number of India’s active caseload has increased to 15,873, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,755 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,19,479. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,36,532 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall count to 83.47 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.54 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a considerable spike at 0.59 per cent.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 187.67 crore, achieved via 2,30,29,745 sessions.

Over 2.65 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20220424-101803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hearing of PIL against Guj BJP chief for illegal Remdesivir distribution...

    Close factories or treat us as frontline Covidwarriors: Auto workers demand

    Myanmar reports 276 new Covid cases, 7 more deaths

    Jayalalitha death: SC asks AIIMS to nominate a panel of specialists...