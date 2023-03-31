HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

India records 3,095 new Covid cases

NewsWire
0
0

India reported 3,095 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this addition, the active cases stand at 15,208.

In view of the rising cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting on Friday to review the situation.

“We are on alert, Covid-19 situation in Delhi being closely monitored,” said Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Bhardwaj chaired an emergency meeting on Thursday, where Special Secretary -Health, the Director General of Health Services, nodal officer for oxygen and testing, and Medical Directors of several hospitals, including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) were present.

However, talking to the media about the increasing cases, the minister said that the Delhi government has not discussed any restrictions so far.

As many as 300 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths were registered in Delhi on Wednesday. According to the bulletin issued by the state Health Department, there are currently 806 active cases in the national capital and the infection rate is 13.89 per cent.

20230331-104204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Help reaches Agra villages after alarm over rising deaths

    Lockdown extended in Delhi for one more week

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 218.3 mn

    Myanmar reports 276 new Covid cases, 7 more deaths