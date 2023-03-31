India reported 3,095 fresh Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With this addition, the active cases stand at 15,208.

In view of the rising cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting on Friday to review the situation.

“We are on alert, Covid-19 situation in Delhi being closely monitored,” said Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Bhardwaj chaired an emergency meeting on Thursday, where Special Secretary -Health, the Director General of Health Services, nodal officer for oxygen and testing, and Medical Directors of several hospitals, including Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) were present.

However, talking to the media about the increasing cases, the minister said that the Delhi government has not discussed any restrictions so far.

As many as 300 new cases of Covid-19 and two deaths were registered in Delhi on Wednesday. According to the bulletin issued by the state Health Department, there are currently 806 active cases in the national capital and the infection rate is 13.89 per cent.

