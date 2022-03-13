HEALTHINDIA

India records 3,116 new Covid cases, 47 deaths

By NewsWire
In the past 24 hours, India reported 3,614 fresh Covid-19 cases and 47 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The new fatalities increased the country’s overall death toll to 5,15,850.

Meanwhile, the active Covid caseload has further reduced to 38,069 which constitute 0.09 per cent of the country’s total Positive Cases, according to the Ministry.

The recovery of 5,559 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,24,37,072. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 7,61,737 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to 77.85 crore .

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has further decreased to 0.50 per cent, while the daily positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent.

With the administration of over 20.31 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage reached 180.13 crore as of Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 2,10,85,852 sessions.

