HEALTHINDIA

India records 3,614 new Covid cases, 89 deathS

By NewsWire
0
1

In the last 24 hours, India reported 3,614 fresh Covid-19 cases and 89 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,15,803.

Meanwhile, the active Covid cases has reduced 40,559 which constitute 0.09 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, the Ministry said.

At least 5,185 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours which increased the cumulative tally to 4,24,31,513. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent, the Ministry added.

Also in the same period, a total of 8,21,122 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the cumulative total to 77.77 crore.

While the weekly positivity rate has decreased to 0.52 per cent, the daily positivity rate stood at 0.44 per cent.

With the administration of over 18.18 lakh Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage reached 179.91 crore as of Saturday morning. This has been achieved through 2,10,32,993 sessions.

20220312-111802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.