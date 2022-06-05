HEALTHINDIA

India records 4,270 fresh Covid cases, 15 deaths

India on Sunday reported 4,270 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hrs, a marginal rise against 3,962 Covid infection reported on previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday morning.

In the same period, 15 Covid deaths were recorded, pushing the nationwide death toll to 5,24,692.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has also risen to 24,052 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,619 patients in the same time span took the cumulative tally to 4,26,28,073. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate has risen to 1.03 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.84 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,13,699 tests were conducted, increasing the overall tally to over 85.26 crore.

As of Sunday morning, the country’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 194.09 crore, achieved via 2,47,42,189 sessions.

Over 3.44 crore adolescents have been administered with first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

