India records 4,575 new Covid cases, 145 deaths

India reported 4,575 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, a marginal rise from the previous day’s count of 3,993, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday morning.

In the same time span, a total of 145 new Covid-related deaths were reported taking the death toll to 5,15,355.

The active Covid cases have reduced to 46,962, which constitute 0.11 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, as per the ministry report.

The recovery of 7,416 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,24,13,566. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.69 per cent, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Also in the same period, a total of 8,97,904 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 77.52 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has further come down to 0.62 per cent while the daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 0.51 per cent.

With the administration of over 18.69 lakhs Covid vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s inoculation coverage has reached 179.33 crore as of Wednesday morning. This has been achieved through 2,08,48,528 sessions.

More than 15.80 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Wednesday morning.

