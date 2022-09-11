HEALTHINDIA

India records 5,076 new Covid cases, 11 deaths

India reported 5,076 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 5,554 Covid cases reported on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

In the same period, the country has recorded 11 more Covid related deaths, taking the national fatality toll to 5,28,150 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has come down to 47,945 cases, accounting for 0.11 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 5,970 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,19,264. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.71 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 1.58 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.72 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,20,784 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.94 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 214.95 crore.

Over 4.06 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

