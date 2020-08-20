India records 69,652 new coronavirus cases

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) India recorded 69,652 new coronavirus cases in a single day on Thursday taking the total tally to 28,36,925, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. In the last 24 hours, a total of 977 people lost their lives due to Covid-19, taking the total death tally to 53,866 cases, the ministry said.

The total active cases across the country stands at 6,86,395. The total number of people discharged from hospitals and quarantine centres so far stands at 20,96,664. In the last 24 hours, 58,794 people have recovered and left hospitals and quarantine centres. The recovery rate stands at 73.91 percent.

The government stated that 3,26,61,252 cumulative total samples have been tested upto August 19, and 9,18,470 samples were tested on August 19.

Andhra Pradesh, one of the worst-hit states, has recorded 86,725 active cases so far. A total of 2,26,372 people have recovered from the deadly virus with 8,061 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The state has recorded 2,906 deaths so far with 86 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka has a total of 81,113 active cases. A total of 1,64,150 people have recovered from the infection with 7,201 recoveries in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,327 people have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in the state with 126 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

The state of Maharashtra has 1,60,728 active cases. A total of 4,46,881 people have recovered from the infection so far with 9,011 people leaving hospital post recovery in the last 24 hours. A total of 21,033 people have lost their lives to Covid-19 in the state so far with 346 deaths being reported in the last 24 hours.

The national capital has 11,137 active Covid-19 cases. So far, 1,40,767 people have recovered with 1,320 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The capital has reported 4,235 deaths till now with nine people succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

–IANS

sk/avk