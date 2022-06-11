HEALTHINDIA

India records 8,329 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

India registered 8,329 fresh Covid cases in last 24 hrs, a steep rise against 7,584 infections reported on previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday morning.

In the same period, the country reported 10 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,757.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has also risen to 40,370 cases, accounting for 0.09 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,216 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,48,308. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.69 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate has gone up to 2.41 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,44,994 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.45 crore.

As of Saturday morning, the country’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 194.92 crore, achieved via 2,49,83,454 sessions.

Over 3.50 crore adolescents have been administered with first dose of Covid-19.

