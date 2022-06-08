HEALTHINDIA

India records nearly 41% jump in new Covid cases

NewsWire
0
0

India reported nearly 41 per cent spike in new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 5,233 fresh cases was recorded in a span of 24 hours as against 3,714 reported on the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning.

In the same period, the country has reported 7 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,24,715.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has also risen to 28,857 cases, accounting for 0.07 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,345 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,26,36,710. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has gone up to 1.67 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.12 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,13,361 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 85.35 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 194.43 crore achieved via 2,48,41,726 sessions.

Over 3.46 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20220608-110603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 IS militants killed in airstrikes in Iraq

    243 Covid recoveries, 146 new cases, 1 death in J&K

    Jharkhand to get 4,630 oxygen concentrators under PM-CARES

    Gurugram reports 1,879 Covid cases, 743 recoveries