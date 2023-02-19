HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

India records over 15K organ transplants in 2022

NewsWire
0
0

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Sunday said for the first time, India has achieved more than 15,000 transplants last year with an annual increase of 27 per cent in the number of organ transplants.

Speaking at the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) Scientific Dialogue 2023 organised by the Health Ministry here, Bhushan said: “There is a fast resurgence in the transplant activities post Covid and for the first time, India has achieved more than 15,000 transplants in a year (2022). Along with this, there was an annual increase of 27 per cent in transplant numbers.”

The dialogue was organised to bring all the stakeholders under one roof to brainstorm ideas about interventions and best practices in the organ and tissue transplant field that can be taken up for saving lives.

He underlined three priority areas, which include programmatic restructuring, communication strategy and skilling of professionals.

“India has a growing geriatric population and to ensure quality of life for them, it is critically important to update our communication and awareness strategy, so that potential organ donors come forward,” Bhushan said.

He further said that along with training programmes, wide publicity and awareness through not just print and electronic media, but engaging with local stakeholders and NGOs can be taken up.

“Despite having over 640 medical hospitals and colleges, transplants remain a specialised service limited to some hospitals only. There is a need to expand the number of institutions where surgeries and transplants are undertaken. Thus, to increase surgeries/transplants in the country, along with sensitisation and training for healthcare professionals, our physical infrastructure must be optimally utilised,” Bhushan said.

The event was attended by Notto Director, Rajneesh Sehai; Medical Superintendent of Safdarjung Hospital, Dr. BL Sherwal, along with senior officials of the Ministry, experts from the medical fraternity, healthcare professionals and representatives from the industry.

20230219-164802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    J&K sees highest single-day spike of 1,695 new Covid cases

    Karnataka’s Covid tally crosses 29 lakh with 2k new cases

    Audit Covid deaths; probe Goa O2 shortage deaths: Bombay HC told

    1.6 mn people in Kerala receive Covid jabs