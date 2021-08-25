India on Wednesday witnessed a surge in new Covid cases after 37,593 fresh infections and 648 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This is a sharp increase in the numbers as on Tuesday the country had registered 25,467 new Covid cases and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India’s recovery rate from the Covid infection stands at 97.67 per cent. The total active caseload has seen a marginal growth of 2,776 in the last 24 hours and currently stands at 3,22,327.

At 0.99 per cent, active cases presently form less than one per cent of the country’s total positive cases, as per the bulletin released by the health ministry.

A total of 34,169 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,17,54,281 to the date in India.

The total death toll in the country stands at 4,35,758.

The weekly positivity rate remains below 3 per cent for the last 61 days and currently stands at 1.92 per cent. The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 30 continuous days and currently stands at 2.10 per cent.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 59.55 crore and stands at 59,55,04,593 as per provisional reports Wednesday morning. India has so far conducted over 51.11 crore cumulative tests.

–IANS

avr/dpb