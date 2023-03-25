HEALTHINDIA

India registers fresh 1,590 Covid cases, 6 deaths

India reported 1,590 new Covid cases and six deaths in last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data on Saturday.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll due to the virus reached 5,30,824.

Of the six deaths, three were reported from Maharashtra and one each from Karnataka, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

India’s total active caseload has risen to 8,601 which is 0.02 per cent of total cases.

The recovery of 910 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,62,832. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate stands at 1.33 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate at 1.23 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,19,560 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 92.08 crore.

A total of 220.65 crore vaccines against Covid that includes 9,497 doses vaccine in last 24 hours have been administered so far, the ministry said.

