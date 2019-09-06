India rejects China-Pak joint statement on Kashmir

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday rejected the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan in which China has reaffirmed its support to Pakistan on the issue.

Responding to a query on the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued after the Chinese Foreign Minister’s recent visit to Pakistan, the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: “We reject the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan after the recent visit of the Chinese Foreign Minister. Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.”

India, on the other hand, expressed concern about the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, project, which runs illegally through Indian territory occupied by Pakistan since 1947.

“India is resolutely opposed to any actions by other countries to change the status quo in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. We call on the parties concerned to cease such actions,” Kumar said.

According to the joint statement, China has reaffirmed its support for Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and said that it opposes any unilateral actions that could complicate the regional situation.

The statement was issued on Sunday after the conclusion of the Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi’s two-day visit to Pakistan where he held talks with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, President Arif Alvi and the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, reports The Express Tribune.

“The Chinese side reaffirmed its support for Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and national dignity, in choosing its development path in light of its national conditions, in working for a better external security environment, and in playing a more constructive role in regional and international issues,” the statement said.

