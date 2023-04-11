INDIA

India rejects China’s ‘objection’ to Amit Shah’s Arunachal Pradesh visit

NewsWire
0
0

India on Tuesday rejected China’s “objection” to Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, making it clear that the state is and will always remain an integral part of India.

A statement issued by external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: “We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese Official Spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India.”

The statement further said that “objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality”.

Earlier in a clear message to China from the border village of Kibithoo in Arunachal Pradesh, Shah on Monday had said no one can dare cast an evil eye on India’s territorial integrity and encroach even an “inch of our land”.

20230411-200201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Weekend lockdown in nine districts in Haryana

    India’s squad for ODI series against West Indies announced, Dhawan to...

    Unnao girls’ kin seek CBI probe; ensure justice, says Cong (Ld)

    IPL 2023: Will have to bowl well to defend 199 on...