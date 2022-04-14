HEALTHINDIA

India reports 1,007 new Covid cases, 1 death

In a span of 24 hours, India reported a marginal decline at 1,007 new Covid cases from the previous day’s count of 1,088.

One Covid related death was registered in the same time span taking the total number of deaths to 5,21,737, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday morning.

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s active caseload stands at 11,058 which is 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

A total of 818 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,06,228 Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,34,877 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 83.08 crore cumulative tests.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.25 per cent, however the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.23 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.22 crore as per the provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. This has been achieved through 2,26,31,632 sessions.

Over 2.36 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose vaccine since the beginning of the inoculation drive for this age bracket.

More than 20.55 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Thursday morning.

CanIndia News

