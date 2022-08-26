HEALTHINDIA

India reports 10,256 new Covid cases, 68 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 10,256 new Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The nationwide death toll has now increased to 5,27,556.

The active caseload dipped to 90,707, accounting for 0.20 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 13,528 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,37,70,913. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.61 per cent.

While the daily positivity rate marginally declined to 2.43 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.02 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,22,322 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.43 crore.

As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 211.13 crore, achieved via 2,81,13,254 sessions

Over 4.01 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

