India reports 1,054 new Covid cases, 29 deaths

India on Sunday reported a marginal decline at 1,054 Covid cases against 1,150 reported the previous day. In the same period, 29 deaths occurred taking the total number of fatalities to 5,21,685, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs.

Following the continuous downward trend, India’s active caseload has declined to 11,132. Active cases now constitute 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

A total of 1,258 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,25,02,454. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,18,345 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.38 crore cumulative tests.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent, however the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.25 per cent.

On the vaccination front, India’s Covid-19 inoculation coverage has exceeded 185.70 crore as per the provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 2,24,70,964 sessions.

Over 2.21 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of the drive for this age bracket.

More than 17.47crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Sunday morning.

20220410-110405

