India reported 10,649 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a rise from the previous day’s count of 8,586, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In the same period, the country reported 36 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,27,452.

Meanwhile, the active caseload has come down to 96,442 cases, accounting for 0.22 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 10,677 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,37,44,301. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has marginally risen to 2.62 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 3.32 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,07,096 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 88.35 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 210.58 crore, achieved via 2,80,21,928 sessions

Over four crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

