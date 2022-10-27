HEALTHINDIA

India reports 1,112 new Covid cases

India reported 1,112 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 830 reported on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

In the same period, six more Covid related deaths were recorded taking the toll to 5,28,987 as per the report.

The active caseload stands at 20,821 cases accounting for 0.05 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,892 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,97,072. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.77 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 1.06 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,44,491 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.04 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.58 crore.

Over 4.12 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

