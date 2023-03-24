HEALTHINDIA

India reports 1,249 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,249 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

The country’s total active caseload has risen to 7,927 which is 0.02 per cent of the overall.

The two new fatalities reported from Gujarat and Karnataka, has increased the overall death toll to 5,30,818.

The recovery of 925 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,61,922. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.19 per cent and 1.14 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,05,316 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 92.07 crore.

As of Friday morning, India has administered total 220.65 crore vaccines against Covid, including 6,117 doses in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said.

20230324-110003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US FDA delays approval for Moderna vax for teens

    102 villages in UP’s Bijnor to get open gyms

    Drug reactions can be life-threatening: KGMU doctors

    S.Korea’s new Covid cases stay over 10,000 amid resurgence woes