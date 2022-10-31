HEALTHINDIA

India reports 1,326 new Covid cases, 8 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,326 new Covid-19 cases and eight cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The new fatalities increased the overall death toll to 5,29,024.

The active caseload at 17,912 accounts for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,723 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,06,656. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 1.59 per cent and 1.08 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 83,167 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.09 crore.

As of Monday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.63 crore.

