India reports 1,334 fresh Covid cases, 16 deaths

India reported 1,334 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday in the last 24 hours, against 1,994 cases reported on previous day, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has recorded 16 more Covid related deaths, taking the toll to 5,28,977, as per the report.

Active caseload of the country presently stands at 23,193 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,557 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,91,906. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.52 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.95 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 87,905 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.01 crore.

As of Monday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.56 crore.

Over 4.12 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

