At 1,569 fresh Covid cases, India reported a decline in a span of 24 hours against the previous day’s count of 2,202, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning.

In the same period, the country reported 19 Covid deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,24,260.

The active caseload of the country has also marginally declined to 16,400 cases, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,467 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,84,710. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has also reported a decline at 0.44 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.59 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 3,57,484 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 84.44 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 191.48 crore, achieved via 2,39,87,395 sessions.

Over 3.19 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

