HEALTHINDIA

India reports 1,581 fresh Covid cases, 33 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 1,581 new Covid-19 cases and 33 deaths, the Union Health Ministry announced on Tuesday.

The new fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 5,16,543.

Following a continuous downward trend, India’s active caseload has further declined to 23,913, constituting 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

A total of 2,741 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the cumulative tally to 4,24,70,515. India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 5,68,471 tests were conducted across the country, which took the total to 78.36 crore.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.39 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 0.28 per cent.

As of Tuesday morning, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has exceeded 181.56 crore, achieved via 2,14,38,677 sessions.

