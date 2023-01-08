HEALTHINDIA

India reports 163 new Covid cases

India recorded 163 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

This is a marginal decline from the 214 cases reported the previous day.

The active caseload has declined to 2,423 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The weekly positive rate currently stands at 0.11 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.10 per cent.

The recovery of 247 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,46,781. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,56,040 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 91.21 crore.

With 58,938 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.13 crore as of Sunday morning.

