India reported 175 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hrs while active caseload declined to 2,750, said Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Active caseload now accounts for 0.01 per cent of the total infections.

The weekly positive rate currently stands at 0.12 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.09 per cent.

The recovery of 187 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,45,854. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

In the same period, a total of 2,01,690 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 91.13 crore.

With 48,292 vaccines administered in last 24 hrs, the country’s Covid vaccination coverage exceeded 220.11 crore.

On Tuesday, the country had registered 134 coronavirus cases.

