India reports 185 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

India reported a total 185 fresh Covid cases on Thursday in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has recorded one Covid related death, taking the national toll to 5,30,681 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 3,402 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 190 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,42,432. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,17,538 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.95 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.02 crore.

20221222-122003

    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

