India reported 1,890 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, which is a rise from the previous day’s count of 1,590 cases, according to the Union health ministry data on Sunday.

India’s total active caseload has risen to 9,433, which is 0.02 per cent of the total cases. In the same time span, the country has also reported seven Covid deaths, two each from Gujarat and Maharashtra. Along with, three deaths have been reconciled by Kerala, leading the death toll to 5,30,831.

The recovery of 1,051 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,63,883. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.56 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 1.29 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,21,147 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 92.09 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India has administered a total 220.65 crore vaccine against Covid that includes 7,955 doses in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

20230326-122802

