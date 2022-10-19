HEALTHINDIA

India reports 1,946 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

India reported 1,946 fresh Covid cases and ten deaths in the last 24 hrs, said Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

With the fresh fatalities, the nationwide death toll due to Covid mounted to 5,28,923.

Meanwhile, the active caseload presently stands at 25,968 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,417 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,79,485. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate stands at 0.75 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently also stands at 1.01 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,60,806 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.91 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.41 crore.

Over 4.11 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19.

On Tuesday, 1,542 Covid cases were registered.

