India reported 1,994 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday in the last 24 hours, against 2,112 cases reported on previous day, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has recorded four more Covid-related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,961 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 23,432 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,601 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,90,349. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.24 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.99 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,61,290 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the tally to over 89.99 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.55 crore.

Over 4.12 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20221023-114203