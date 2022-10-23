HEALTHINDIA

India reports 1,994 fresh Covid cases, 4 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

India reported 1,994 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday in the last 24 hours, against 2,112 cases reported on previous day, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has recorded four more Covid-related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,961 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 23,432 cases, accounting for 0.05 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,601 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,90,349. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.24 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 0.99 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,61,290 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the tally to over 89.99 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.55 crore.

Over 4.12 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20221023-114203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel extends quarantine length for Omicron patients

    Shut pig farms to prevent Nipah epidemic: PETA to Kerala govt

    Brunei extends border closure with Malaysia due to Covid-19

    Goa CM administered Covid-19 vaccine