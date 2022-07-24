India on Sunday reported a marginal decline at 20,279 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours as compared to 21,411 reported on Saturday, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has reported 36 more Covid-19 deaths, taking the nationwide toll to 5,25,033.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country has marginally increased to 1,52,200 cases, accounting for 0.35 per cent of the country’s total Covid-positive cases.

The recovery of 20,279 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,32,10,522. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.45 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate has also risen to 5.29 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 4.46 per cent.

In the same period, a total of 3,83,657 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to more than 87.25 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 201.99 crore, achieved through 2,66,54,283 sessions.

More than 3.85 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age group.

