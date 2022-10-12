HEALTHINDIA

India reports 2,139 new Covid cases, 13 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

In the last 24 hours, India reported 2,139 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The new fatalities took the overall death toll to 5,28,835.

The active caseload stands at 26,292, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,208 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,63,406. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 0.81 per cent and 1.13 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,64,216 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.76 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.09 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20221012-105805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Canada confirms 1,059 monkeypox cases

    Maha’s Covid toll shoots up to new peak, cases also go...

    WHO delays assessment of Russia’s Sputnik Covid vax

    Plan to have more Covid-19 vaccination sites: Health Ministry