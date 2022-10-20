HEALTHINDIA

India reports 2,141 new Covid cases, 20 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 2,141 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The new fatalities took the overall death toll to 5,28,943.

The active caseload of 25,510 accounts for 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,579 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,82,064. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 0.85 per cent and 0.97 per cent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,51,515 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.94 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.46 crore.

Over 4.11 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

