India reports 227 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

India reported total 227 fresh Covid cases on Sunday in the last 24 hrs, against 201 cases on previous day, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has recorded 1 more Covid related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,30,693, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country stands at 3,424 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The weekly positive rate of the country currently stands at 0.14 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.18 per cent.

The recovery of 198 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,42,989. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,29,159 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 90.99 crore.

With 1,11,304 vaccines administered in last 24 hrs, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.05 crore as of Sunday morning.

