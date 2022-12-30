HEALTHINDIA

India reports 243 fresh Covid cases

India reported 243 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, against 268 cases reported on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The active caseload stands at 3,609 cases, accounting for 0.01 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The weekly positive rate currently stands at 0.16 per cent, while the daily positive rate stands at 0.11 per cent.

The recovery of 185 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,41,43,850. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.80 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,13,080 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 91.05 crore.

With 81,097 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 220.09 crore as of Friday morning.

