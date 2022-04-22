HEALTHINDIA

India reports 2,451 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

In the last 24 hours, India reported 2,451 new Covid-19 cases, a marginal increase against the 2,380 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Also in the same period, an additional 54 Covid fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 522,116.

The number of India’s active caseload has increased to 14,241, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,589 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,16,068. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,48,939 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.38 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.47 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a considerable spike at 0.55 per cent.

As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 187.26 crore, achieved via 2,29,29,662 sessions.

20220422-104232

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dhanani’s PIL over drug hoarding ‘Publicity Interest Litigation’: BJP

    Gurugram DC rules out fresh lockdown in city

    India’s first mRNA vaccine phase-I clinical trial gets nod

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 117 mn