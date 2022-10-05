India reported 2,468 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours as against 1,968 Covid cases recorded on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In the same period, the country recorded 17 more Covid related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,733 as per the report.

The active caseload presently stands at 33,318 cases, accounting for 0.07 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,731 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,39,883. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.32 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 1.32 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,87,511 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.61 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.83 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20221005-124005