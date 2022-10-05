HEALTHINDIA

India reports 2,468 fresh Covid cases, 17 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

India reported 2,468 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours as against 1,968 Covid cases recorded on the previous day, said the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

In the same period, the country recorded 17 more Covid related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,733 as per the report.

The active caseload presently stands at 33,318 cases, accounting for 0.07 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,731 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,39,883. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.74 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.32 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently also stands at 1.32 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,87,511 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.61 crore.

As of Wednesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.83 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20221005-124005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Zealand increases funding for ICU capacity expansion

    India among worst-hit by anaemia, World Congress in Mumbai to discuss...

    RoundGlass acquires Gympik Health Solutions

    Turkey adds 107,530 new Covid-19 cases