HEALTHINDIA

India reports 2,503 new Covid cases, lowest in 680 days

By NewsWire
0
1

In a significant development, India reported only 2,503 new cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike in 680 days, the Union Health Ministry announced on Monday.

In the same period, 27 people also succumbed to the virus, taking the overall death toll to 5,15,877.

The number of active cases also further reduced to 36,168, the lowest in 675 days.

These cases now account for 0.08 per cent of the country’s total positive cases, the Ministry said.

The recovery of 4,377 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,24,41,449. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 5,32,232 tests were conducted across the country, which increased the total to 77.90 crore.

There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates as well, the Ministry said.

Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.47 per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.47 per cent.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.19 crore as of Monday morning. This has been achieved through 2,10,99,040 sessions.

20220314-104203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.