India reports 2,527 new Covid cases, 33 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India reported 2,527 new Covid-19 cases, a marginal increase against the 2,451 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Also in the same period, an additional 33 Covid fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 522,149.

The number of India’s active caseload has increased to 15,079, accounting for 0.04 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,656 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,17,724. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,55,179 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.42 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.50 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a considerable spike at 0.60 per cent.

As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 187.46 crore, achieved via 2,29,79,714 sessions.

Over 2.61 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

