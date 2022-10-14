HEALTHINDIA

India reports 2,678 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

India reported 2,678 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, against the previous day’s 2,786 count, as per Union Health Ministry data on Friday.

In the same period, ten more Covid-related deaths were recorded taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,857.

Meanwhile, the active caseload stands at 26,583 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,594 patients took the cumulative tally to 4,40,68,557. Consequently, the recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, Daily Positivity rate has been reported to be 1.13 per cent, while the Weekly Positivity Rate also stands at 1.07 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,37,952 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.81 crore.

As of this morning, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.21 crore.

Over 4.11 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20221014-113802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Graveyard’ of illegally-aborted foetuses found in Maha’s Wardha

    Vaccination for 12-14 years age group to begin Wednesday: Centre

    Compulsory Covid vaccination comes into effect in Puducherry

    Heart travels 2,500 km from Chandigarh to recipient in Chennai