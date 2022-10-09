HEALTHINDIA

India reports 2,756 fresh Covid cases, 21 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

India reported 2,756 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday in the last 24 hours, against 2,797 infections recorded on previous day, said Union Health Ministry.

In the same period, the country has recorded 21 more Covid-related deaths, taking the national fatalities tally to 5,28,799, as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 28,593, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 3,393 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,54,621. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate has been reported to be 1.15 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate currently stands at 1.28 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,39,546 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.69 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.97 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of vaccination drive for this age bracket.

20221009-114204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global Covid cases top 110.7 mn: Johns Hopkins

    WHO reports ‘sharp’ increase in Covid deaths

    End mass shots, treat Covid as flu: Ex-head of UK vax...

    1st Sputnik dose given in Hyd, priced at Rs 948+GST (Ld)