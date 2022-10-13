HEALTHINDIA

India reports 2,786 fresh Covid cases, 12 deaths

India has recorded 2,786 fresh Covid cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 5,28,847.

Active caseload presently stands at 26,509 cases, accounting for 0.06 per cent of the total positive cases.

The recovery of 2,557 patients took the cumulative tally to 4,40,65,963. Consequently, the country’s recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, daily positivity rate stands at 1.05 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.08 per cent.

A total of 2,57,965 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.78 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 219.15 crore.

Over 4.11 crore adolescents have been administered with a first dose of Covid-19.

On Wednesday, the country had registered 2,139 Covid infections.

