India reports 3,230 fresh Covid cases, 32 deaths

India has reported 3,230 fresh Covid infections and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 5,28,562 as per the report.

Meanwhile, the active caseload of the country presently stands at 42,358 cases, accounting for 0.10 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,255 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,40,04,553. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.72 per cent.

Meanwhile, India’s daily positivity rate stands at 1.18 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country currently also stands at 1.58 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 2,74,755 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.41 crore.

As of Tuesday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 217.82 crore.

Over 4.09 crore adolescents have been administered with first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the country has recorded 4,129 Covid cases.

