HEALTHINDIA

India reports 3,375 fresh Covid cases, 18 deaths

NewsWire
0
0

India has reported 3,375 fresh Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hrs, Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

With the fresh fatalities, the death toll mounted to 5,28,673.

Active caseload presently stands at 37,444 cases, accounting for 0.08 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,206 patients took the cumulative tally to 4,40,28,370. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.73 per cent.

India’s daily positivity rate stands at 1.28 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate in the country stands at 1.35 per cent.

A total of 2,64,127 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.56 crore.

As of Sunday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 218.75 crore.

Over 4.10 crore adolescents have been administered with first dose of Covid-19.

on Saturday, 3,805 Covid cases were registered in the country.

20221002-114003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi school teacher, student test positive for Covid

    Covid deaths more in middle-aged, elderly Indians than in other countries:...

    Dengue claimed nine lives in Delhi this year, caseload 2,708

    University to provide Covid relief of Rs 1 crore in Himachal